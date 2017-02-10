Newly-minted Newaygo County deputy shoots self in leg; faces misdemeanor charge

(Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A newly-minted Newaygo County sheriff’s deputy faces a misdemeanor charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while off-duty.

Andrew Mulder, 27, is being charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Mulder last week accepted a part-time deputy position, but “never served on active duty,’’ Newaygo County Administrator Christopher Wren said in a statement released Friday. “As of today’s date, Mr. Mulder is not an employee of the department.’’

Norton Shores police were called to Mulder’s home at 3:52 a.m. Thursday on a report of an accidental shooting. He was shot in the leg with a handgun, but it was not immediately known if it was his police-issued sidearm.

Mulder was treated for a non-life threatening wound to his leg. The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s office on Friday, Feb. 10 authorized a warrant charging him with the misdemeanor offense, which is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

It was not immediately known when he is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment.

