Reaction to Norton Shores officer killed: 'Good ones always cut too short'

Norton Shores Police officer Jon Ginka was killed in a crash Wednesday, May 10. (Photo: Norton Shores Police)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to reports of a crash involving a Norton Shore's police cruiser.

When first responders arrived to the corner of Henry Street and Ross Road, they found 10-year veteran officer Jon Ginka. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Before joining the police force, Ginka worked for the North Muskegon Fire Department for several years. Fire Chief Steve Lague remembers Ginka as a very hard worker within the tight-knit community.

WZZM 13 also spoke with a neighbor who lives right near the accident scene. He saw all of the police lights early Wednesday morning and just wants to know what happened.

"I'm curious to know why it happened," Mike Holm said. "Was he chasing somebody or was somebody chasing him?

"You know, those are questions that are in my mind."

Michigan State Police Lt. Chris McIntire said answers will take time.

"The good ones are always cut too short and we all just have to look back at the good times with Jonathan and what he was able to accomplish in his short and distinguished career," North Muskegon Fire Chief Steve Lague said.

"I'm just very honored and happy I was able to be a part of that."

Ginka leaves behind his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

