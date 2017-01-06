Norton Shores hopes for development at closed Kmart site

Kmart store signage is seen on the facade of a store in San Mateo, California, U.S., on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2011. (Photo: Bloomberg / Contributor)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - A liquidation sale has begun at the K-Mart store in Muskegon Township. It's one of 78 shutting it's doors.

Everything inside the store is marked down, the price of some items has been cut to 40- percent off the lowest marked price.

"I went crazy in there and spent over $100," said shopper Debrah Hyatt.

Loyal shoppers say the store always seed busy.

"I can't believe they are closing it down," said shopper Harry Lewis.

Muskegon Township Supervisor David Kieft believes the Kmart property will be desirable. The site is owned by a Grand Rapids real estate firm.

"With it being right next to US-31 I would think that area would be something that a retailer would want to be a part of," said Kieft.

The Apple Avenue business district in Muskegon Township has grown to one of the busiest in the county.

"I think this is a very strong corridor," said Kieft.

Not far from the Muskegon Township Kmart is the site in Norton Shores were a Kmart closed more than a decade ago. There have been ideas to fill the the vacant building, but none have advanced.

And so the large building remains empty. The parcel of land and massive parking lot are part of a market study the city of Norton Shores commissioned. Norton Shores mayor Gary Nelund believes detailed analysis is needed to attract developers to this site. "To be able to build the case at least so somebody could look at it and say holy cow here is an almost shovel ready project," said Nelund. "You do not have to do your own market study, you do not have to worry about traffic, we figured all that out," Nelund added. The site of the close store in Norton Shores isn't as visible. City leaders believe it does have the potential to support a number of future uses. "A total variety of restaurants, retailers, maybe some housing," said Nelund. And he hopes at some point a developer will see the same potential. The firm working on a market study for this property and others along Seminole Road should have that plan ready for city leaders by this spring. The Muskegon Township Kmart store is slated to close after the remaining merchandise is sold.

