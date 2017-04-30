1 person shot in dispute between current, former boyfriends

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the leg around 10 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

Muskegon Township Police Chief David Wypa said officers were called to the Quail Meadow Apartments in the area of Quail Court and Sheridan Drive.

The situation appeared to be a domestic dispute between a former boyfriend and a new boyfriend, who came to the apartment complex to pick up a child with the child's mother.

The child was not hurt.

The victim was taken to Mercy Health Hackley Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter, a 30-year-old male, was taken into custody and is being held in the Muskegon County Jail. The gun used in the shooting was recovered by police.

Muskegon County Sheriff's Department and Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

