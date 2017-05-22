Overdose spike in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON,MICH. - Muskegon County paramedics say they have been especially busy responding to drug overdoses the past few days. Professional Med Team president Tom Schmiedeiknecht says they have responded to 15 overdoses in three days, adding, “that is a higher level than we normally see.”

12 of those overdoses took place between Friday and Sunday with 3 more happening on Monday. He says it seems likely dealers are selling a new batch of drugs, stronger or more poisonous than the addicts are used to.

Schmiedeiknecht says they occasionally see a spike in overdoses, but hasn't heard of any specific reason for the surge. He says, "we don’t know what they are taking and sometimes I don’t think they know what they are taking.”

Those who overdosed in the past few days and survived likely owe their lives to the quick administration of Narcan or a similar drug that counters the effects of the opioid and gets the body breathing again. Schmiedeiknecht says, "The opioids knock out the body’s desire to breathe or the signal to breathe. "It is definitely a life and death situation.”

