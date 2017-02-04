Plunge in: More than $100K raised for Special Olympics

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Would you brave the cold for a good cause? Many jumped in icy water to do so!
It was a record-breaking day Saturday, Feb. 4, for the Muskegon Polar Plunge, with more than 350 people braving the cold weather to raise money for Special Olympics athletes.
WZZM 13's very own Juliet Dragos was there judging and awarding the prizes.
The strong turnout helped to raise more than $100,000.
