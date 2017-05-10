Norton Shores police officer killed in morning crash

Norton Shores police cruiser involved in crash on Wednesday morning, May 10, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

NORTON SHORES, MICH. - The Norton Shores Police Department is in mourning after a 10-year veteran was killed in an early morning crash.

The single-car crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, on Henry Street between Ross and Forest Park roads.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, the officer was severely injured and taken to Hackey Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Norton Shores police say the officer leaves behind a wife and two children. His name will be released at a press conference later today.

The crash remains under investigation by Michigan State Police.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV