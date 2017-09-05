Police investigating shooting in Muskegon

Police on the scene of a shooting on Terrace Street near the corner of Laketon Avenue in Muskegon. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Police have been on the scene for hours at the site of a reported shooting.

The call came in late Tuesday, Sept. 5 on Terrace Street just off of Laketon Avenue and a few blocks away from Hackley Hospital.

WZZM 13 arrived to the scene late Tuesday and officers with the Muskegon Police Department told us they couldn't release any information, and that a press release would be sent out later.

We will continue to monitor the situation and bring you the latest details as they become available.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV