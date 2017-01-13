Police looking for driver that injured two in hit and run crash

Michigan State Police logo (Photo: MSP)

LAKETON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Michigan State Police are looking for the driver in a hit and run crash that injured two people in Muskegon County. The crash happened Thursday around 6:00 p.m. on Giles Road near Peterson Road in Laketon Township.

Police say the red pickup, possibly a Chevrolet, left the scene eastbound on Giles Road. The truck's passenger side mirror broke off and was left at the scene. Investigators say the truck's tailgate was either down or missing at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on where the truck may be or anyone inside the vehicle at the time is asked to call the Michigan State Police Rockford Post at 616-866-4411. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer by texting “MKGTIP” to 274637 or by calling 231-72-CRIME.

