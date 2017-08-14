Police, school investigating after finding noose on Muskegon playground

Execution loop of strong natural draft rope - stock image. (Photo: iStock)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Police and school leaders in Muskegon are investigating after a noose was found at a playground over the weekend.

It was located Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Glenside Early Childhood Center playground. The school is where the district's preschool and head start classes are held.

A district employee removed the noose and and turned it over to police.

An investigation hopes to determine when the noose was placed on the swing set and who put it there. Video from school security cameras could help identify the person(s) responsible.

"Considering what happened this weekend, I think it puts everybody on heightened alert about all different types of things and I think it is something that we need to address as a community -- but this is not the way that we want to do it," said Justin Jennings, Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon County's Silent Observer at 231-72-CRIME or Muskegon Police at Tip Line 231-846-TIPS.

