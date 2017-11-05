Police surround Muskegon County home, find no suspect

A Muskegon County deputy kept the media and other traffic away from a home where police believed a suspect was hiding on Monday, Nov. 6. Investigators found no suspect at that home. (Photo: Cheryl Barrigear)

DALTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Michigan State Police and Muskegon County deputies are continuing to look for a suspect after surrounding a home early Monday, Nov. 6. They did not find the person they were looking for inside.

WZZM 13 viewers first messaged us late Sunday asking what the heavy police presence on Staple Road north of East Bard Road was all about. There are plenty of rumors so far about who investigators are looking for.

So far, police have not said who the suspect is or what that person did. We're told they were trying to make contact with someone in a home on Staple Road before determining that person was not inside.

During the investigation, the media was kept a safe distance away from the scene.

Around 1:45 a.m. Monday, crews including a SWAT team began to leave.

This is a developing story and WZZM 13 will have more information as it becomes available.

