PREVIEW: Rebekah Bletsch's mother speaks out about Willis' conviction

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - After eight days of trial, the jury convicted Jeffrey Willis of killing Rebekah Bletsch while she was jogging in Muskegon County.

Rebekah's mother, Debra Reamer, spoke to us about the conviction.

She said she gets some satisfaction knowing that Willis will be punished for his crime, but she does not forgive him for killing her daughter.

"I'm still upset that he gets to eat, and sleep and be taken care of," said Reamer. "Where Becky doesn't anymore. She has nothing. We've lost her. And I don't forgive him--I can't forgive him for what he's done. People say you need to. There is no forgiving for taking my child's life."

