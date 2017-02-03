Pro bowler attends local match

MUSKEGON, MI - The only thing you could hear at Sherman Bowling Alley Thursday was the sound of laughter.

The Muskegon and Mona Shores bowling teams got pointers from pro bowler Walter Ray Williams Jr.

Walter Ray Williams Jr.

"It’s nice to see the kids like to bowl," said Pro Bowler, Walter Ray Williams Jr. "This is a lifelong sport If they get fundamentals when they’re young it just carries on that much longer."

Muskegon’s varsity coach, Gregory Roberts, was thrilled for the opportunity to bring Williams in. He says they always tell their students to reach for excellence, and this is an example of why.

"When we tell them that we brought in an example of what excellence, and hard work, and good grades, and all that what that means," said Roberts. "Having someone of his caliber only exemplifies what we’ve been telling them."

The kids were loving the time with Williams, and Williams was loving the time with the kids. He encourages everyone to pick up the sport, even if you’re not competitive.

"That’s the one thing I tell people they say 'well I’m not a very good bowler', I say but do you have a good time? Awesome. That’s the main thing. Just have a good time," Williams said.

Roberts says his students have learned a lot from the team sport. And wants them to remember to always aim high.

"There are people that love you in Muskegon and really care about Muskegon. There are great things happening in Muskegon and this is one of the things," Roberts said.

