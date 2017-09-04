Process of building new Fruitport High continues

A rendering of the new Fruitport High School, to open for the 2020-2021 school year. (Photo: Fruitport Community Schools)

FRUITPORT, MICH. - Freshmen starting high school in Fruitport on Tuesday, Sept. 5 are expected to spend their senior year in a new high school building.

Last November voters in the district approved a bond that would build the new school. According to the district's website, bids will be taken this fall, with construction starting in the spring.

If all goes according to plan, the new Fruitport High School would be ready for the 2020-2021 school year.

