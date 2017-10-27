Prosecutor rests his case, defense will call Jeffrey Willis' cousin to the stand

Jeffrey Willis' defense attorney Fred Johnson watches as Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson questions a witness during Willis' murder trial on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, �2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson rested his case leaving jurors with the closest connection made between Rebekah Bletsch and Jeffrey Willis, thus far.

Hilson's final witness, Michelle Schmitt, is a DNA specialist with the Michigan State Police. She took the stand first thing Friday, Oct. 27, the eighth day of the Jeffrey Willis trial for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

It was DNA found on a pair of Reebok gloves and a purple vibrator, both swabbed during a search of Willis' minivan, that revealed DNA with a high probability of belonging to Bletsch and Willis.

This was the first time Bletsch's DNA was found anywhere in relation to Willis.

The court concluded around noon, but before the Judge called for recess defense attorney Fred Johnson said his first witness to testify would be Kevin Bluhm, Willis' cousin.

During opening statements, Johnson put the blame on Bluhm for Bletsch's murder. Bluhm, who is in jail currently, will take the stand without a jury for initial questioning -- if he pleads the Fifth Amendment he will not have to testify in front of the jury.

Johnson said he has roughly 3 to 4 witnesses set to take the stand, saying that includes Bluhm. He said he was not sure if his client would take the stand or not, but if Willis and Bluhm both decide to testify the defense's case will carry into next week. Otherwise Johnson said he believes his case could conclude this afternoon.

Bluhm will take the stand at 1:45 p.m., and you can find that live audio stream on our Facebook or our live blog.

