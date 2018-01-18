Prosecutors seek to combine Willis criminal cases

Jeffrey Willis moments before he was found guilty of first degree murder, felony murder and felony firearm on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, at the Muskegon County Courthouse in Muskegon, Mich. (Photo: Joel Bissell, �2017 Joel Bissell | MLive.com)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon prosecutors are asking a judge to put two outstanding cases together against convicted killer Jeffrey Willis.

County Prosecutor DJ Hilson is asking a judge to join the case of the April 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jessica Heeringa in Norton Shores, and the 2016 attempted abduction of a 16-year-old girl north of Muskegon.

Prosecutors are arguing the crimes are the continuation of a pattern of behavior by Willis. Prosecutors say that pattern also fit Willis' murder of Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.

Willis was convicted in Bletch's murder last year, and is now serving life in prison.Willis' lawyer this month filed his own motion, asking the judge to delay his client's March trial in the Heeringa murder.

