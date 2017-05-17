Public meeting to be held regarding Sappi stacks

The old Sappi paper mill in Muskegon. (Photo: Custom)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - You have the chance to learn more tonight about the demolition of the Sappi Paper Mill stacks.

The stacks need to be demolished to make way for a development on the Muskegon Lakeshore property.

There is a public meeting about the plans at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Muskegon City Hall in the Commission Chambers.

The public will be given the opportunity to ask questions about about the asbestos abatement and when the stacks may come down.

