SAF Holland helps schools in Muskegon Co. pay student lunch debt

MUSKEGON CO. MICH. - There's an update to a story WZZM reported earlier in December. It is related to lunch debt at the Orchard View High School in Muskegon County.

The school wanted to rein in food account debt and told students they could no longer receive a lunch unless their accounts had enough money to cover the cost

That "Zero Charge Procedure" was only in place for a couple of days before the school put it on hold.

This week Orchard View, and nine other Muskegon County school districts, each received a $600 check from SAF Holland.

The company with locations in Holland and Muskegon wanted to help families and students catch up some of those lunch accounts.

"I think this happens to a number of school district and a number of families," said John Severson, Muskegon Area Intermediate School District. "We were just very fortunate to have someone respond."

School districts often end up paying the debts that some students and their families rack up when they charge lunches to accounts that don't have any money.

