Second Sappi stack coming down Sunday

April Stevens , WZZM 1:08 PM. EDT September 30, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Demolition of the second smoke stack at the Sappi Paper Mill in Muskegon is set for Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m. 

The first smoke stack was demolished back in July of this year.

Just like last time, there will be a 1,000-foot perimeter around the demolition area -- which applies to both on land and in the lake. That perimeter will be set up from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Officials will also close Lakeshore Drive at Cottage Grove Street and McCracken Street -- drivers should plan an alternative route. 

(Video of the fist smoke stack coming down)

 

