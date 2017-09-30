Second Sappi stack coming down Sunday

The former Sappi paper Mill in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Demolition of the second smoke stack at the Sappi Paper Mill in Muskegon is set for Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9 a.m.

The first smoke stack was demolished back in July of this year.

Just like last time, there will be a 1,000-foot perimeter around the demolition area -- which applies to both on land and in the lake. That perimeter will be set up from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Officials will also close Lakeshore Drive at Cottage Grove Street and McCracken Street -- drivers should plan an alternative route.

(Video of the fist smoke stack coming down)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV