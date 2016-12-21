Special Olympics benefits when thief returns snowboard

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A stolen snowboard will help Michigan Special Olympics athletes compete in the Winter Games next month.

At Crystal Mountain in Benzie County last week Greg Chase of Muskegon says a thief took his brand new snowboard.

When he posted it on Facebook, the Grandville company that makes the boards provided a free replacement.

But under social media pressure, the thief returned the stolen board. At that point, Chase had two snowboards. With the blessing of the snowboard company and bindings provided by Northern Edge Snow Sports, Chase donated the extra board to Special Olympics Michigan.

“He knows we snowboard and we rent equipment,” explains Special Olympics District 12 volunteer Polly Thompson.

“We don't have equipment. It will save us a rental fee and make it easier to practice.”

“Polly can have the board for many years and the athletes can use the board,” says Chase.

“They either always rent, borrow or use a hand-me-down.”

Chase says he accepted the 21-year-old thief's apology. He said he remembers mistakes he made at that age, and he didn’t want the thief to face a possible felony charge over a snowboard.

“I did a lot of things and people gave me breaks,” he recalls.

“I think I turned out pretty good so I think there is hope for him."

The donated board will be in action during the Special Olympics State Winter Games next month at Schuss Mountain in Bellaire.

(© 2016 WZZM)