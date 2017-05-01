One in custody after standoff in Muskegon Township

Police respond to a standoff on Southland Drive in Muskegon Twp.

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Muskegon Township Police say one person is in custody following a standoff on Southland Drive. They say a person at a house on Southland had a gun and they were able to get him to drop the weapon, before he was arrested.

Our crew on the scene says officers from the city of Muskegon, Muskegon Township, Muskegon County, and Michigan State Police responded to Southland Drive.

There is also a large police one block south of that location at Northway Lanes on Evanston.

Police have not released any details about what happened at the bowling alley or if the two incidents are connected

We will continue to update the story as details become available.

