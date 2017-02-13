State School Reform office makes site visit to Muskegon Heights Academy

Muskegon Heights Academy High School, file photo. (Photo: Eric Lloyd, WZZM)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Members of the Michigan School Reform Office visited the Muskegon Heights Academy on Monday, Feb. 13.

Now that the visit is over, students, teachers and parents are left to wonder about what, if any, action the state will impose on the school

Those concerned about the academy's future want to know if more oversight will be ordered or if the state will close the school -- the most significant actions available to the state.

Members of the SRO were Inside the Muskegon Heights Academy for most of the school day. The group meet with teachers, students and administrators and invited community members, including parents.

"I told them how much of a mistake it would be if they closed this school," said Christopher Thomas, a parent of two Muskegon Heights Academy students.

Thomas says he was thankful for the chance to speak directly to members of the SRO.

"This school is a beacon in the middle of the community," Thomas said.

The SRO is deciding a range of next level accountability for the school. That could mean anything from more state control to closing the school. Last month, the academy was included in a list of 38 schools with test scores in the bottom 5 percent in the state.

"I am hoping after talking to us, and talking to the kids, and talking to the administrators, that they will see that we are making progress," Thomas said. "You just can not put it on a pass or fail basis, you got to measure the in between, too."

State Rep. Terry J. Sabo, a Democrat who represents Michigan's 92nd district which includes Muskegon Heights was also invited to attend the SRO meeting Monday.

"We need to make sure that those in Lansing understand the importance of what we have going on here in Muskegon Heights," Sabo said immediately following the meeting.

"I think they have been enlightened in some of the procedures we have going on here," Sabo said. "And some of the hardships Muskegon Heights faces in this school."

Sabo opposes any effort to close the Muskegon Heights Academy.

And Thomas says on transportation alone closing the Academy would create a hardship for students and their families.

"This school is in the middle of Muskegon Heights, it is walking distance for everybody who lives in the heights," Thomas said. "There is no way they could get to another school or after school activities because the transportation would be too much of a hardship on them."

Parents with children at the Muskegon Heights Academy received a letter from the school reform office Jan. 20 stating a decision would be made in 30-45 days.

