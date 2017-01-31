Muskegon Heights Schools Superintendent testifies in Lansing

musk hts

LANSING, MICH. - The State's School Reform Office annually produces a list of the public schools achieving in the lowest five percent of academic performance. The hearing Tuesday in Lansing asked a number of education leaders if the list should be abolished.

Alena Zachery-Ross, Superintendent of the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System was called to testify in front of the Senate's Education Committee. "We have done everything that the state reform office has asked us to do," Zachery-Ross said. She told committee members she is in favor of oversight and accountability, but believes the current evaluation process changes too frequently, and includes too many moving targets.

She added "We want to be held accountable, we want clear expectations, clear timelines, and clear levels of support." The Senate Education Committee was discussing Senate Bill-27, an effort to eliminate the annual bottom five-percent list.

The Muskegon Heights Academy is on the list. This month the Michigan School Reform Office sent letters to parents in Muskegon Heights. Those letters informed parents the Muskegon Heights Academy is "at risk of closure." 37-other Michigan schools are also on the list.

The January 20 letter informed parents the Muskegon Heights Academy is targeted for what's called "next level accountability." Zachery-Ross says she wasn't aware parents would get such a letter. "I did not know it was coming, as a matter of fact I found out about it from our parents," said Zachery-Ross.

The state could close the school, after a 30 to 45 day period during which the Michigan School Reform Office will review what schools should close. Decisions will likely be made following site visits. "We are not sure of the date yet," Zachery-Ross said. "We will have the opportunity to show that closing the building will cause undue hardship."

Community members can learn more about the district's response to the state's letter Wednesday at the high school from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. There will be another meeting Thursday at Muskegon Heights city hall at 5:30 p.m. On Monday a community rally will happen outside the high school starting at 1:00 p.m.

