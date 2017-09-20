Teachers at Oakridge Schools stage protest

Teacher protest

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Some teachers in the Muskegon area are upset about the lack of a new employment contract.

Wednesday night, those teachers at Oakridge schools staged a protest. The teachers have been working without a contract since July 1st.

Joe Colletta has been teaching at Oakridge Schools for 32 years.

"It's really had an effect on our district, the morale is low," says Colletta.

Kim Wolcott teaches English at Oakridge High School. She says no contract means no wage increase and problems with healthcare.

"They don't have to pay the percentage of the hard-cap on insurance premiums so that amount of money times all the teachers who have health insurance is a big savings everyday.," says Wolcott.

When we reached out to the school, leaders told us they do not want to negotiate through the media but did provide a statement which reads in part, "While the Board is currently engaged in the negotiation of a successor collective bargaining agreement with our teachers, a loss of $480,000 due to 63 fewer students than budgeted has created a challenge for this process. The Board remains committed to maintaining the District's financial stability while paying fair and competitive wages to our employees."

