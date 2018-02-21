Teen pleads guilty in Muskegon Heights beating case

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - A teenager accused of assaulting a gay man in a Muskegon Heights video attack, is pleading guilty as charged in the case.

Trevon Godbolt, 18, was seen in a video assault of another man. The victim was beaten and had been stripped of his clothes, and robbed.

Prosecutors say they believe the victim was targeted because he's gay. Godbolt entered guilty pleas to unarmed robbery and unlawful imprisonment.

Despite objection from the prosecutor's office, the judge sentenced the teenager to two years in a youth prison, and three years of probation.

