The Muskegon Museum of Art opens major Edward S. Curtis exhibit

MUSKEGON, MICH. - An exhibit is now open at the Muskegon Museum of Art that's so large the museum is extending hours and opening seven days a week.

Edward S. Curtis, "The North American Indian" includes all 723 photographs from Curtis' Indian portfolio.

It's the first time the complete collection has been displayed in one location.

In 1895 Curtis started photographing and documenting what he believed to be a "vanishing race."

"I think people are going to see a remarkable humanity that will affect them, that will leave them changed," said Judith Hayner, Executive Director Muskegon Museum of Art.

The Curtis exhibit is on display seven days a week until September 10, with the exception of Memorial day.

The exhibition explores the lasting cultural legacy of Edward Curtis's monumental work.

A series of special programs will accompany the exhibition. Visit muskegonartmuseum.org for more information or call 231-720-2571.

