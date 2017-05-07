Thousands waking up without power in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, MICH. - More than 3,000 Muskegon residents are waking up without power Sunday morning.
The first time the outage was report was around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 due to what Consumer's Energy says is an equipment failure, but they working to restore power. Crews have been assigned to the area affected.
According to the Consumer's Energy Outage Map, people should see their power coming back on around 10:15 a.m.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.
April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WZZM-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs