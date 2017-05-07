Thousands waking up without power in Muskegon

Map of Muskegon-Lakeshore area outages on Sunday, May 7. Restoration should be seen around 10:15 a.m. (Photo: Consumers Energy Outage Map)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - More than 3,000 Muskegon residents are waking up without power Sunday morning.

The first time the outage was report was around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7 due to what Consumer's Energy says is an equipment failure, but they working to restore power. Crews have been assigned to the area affected.

According to the Consumer's Energy Outage Map, people should see their power coming back on around 10:15 a.m.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

