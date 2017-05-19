Tree falls on teen in hammock in Muskegon

The tree than fell on a teen boy in Duck Lake State Park on Friday. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A teen was taken to the hospital after a tree fell on him while he was in a hammock.

The boy and two of his friends were at Duck Lake State Park in Muskegon when the tree fell. They were setting up their hammocks in the trees, when one fell and hit one of them.

The teen was knocked out for a short moment so his friends called 911. Rescuers arrived and got the teen out of the woods.

He was taken to the hospital to treat minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

