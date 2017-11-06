Two dead, one injured in Muskegon County crash

Photo: file

DALTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people are dead and a third person is hurt after a crash between an SUV and a box truck on Holton Road (M-120) in Muskegon County. The crash happened just before noon Monday near Rich Road in Dalton Township.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's department says all three victims were in the SUV and are believed to be from the Muskegon area. Investigators add that it is too early to determine what caused the crash.

Sheriff's deputies are in the process of notifying family members and are not releasing the names of the man and woman who died.

