Two suspects charged following the deadly Muskegon Heights shooting

Masson Bryant (left) and Tamaria Lynice McBride (right). (Photo: Muskegon County Sheriff's Office)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Masson Bryant, 21, and Tamaria Lynice McBride, 18, were charged for their suspected involvement in the Muskegon Heights shooting that left one dead.

Bryant is charged with open murder and a felony firearm, and McBride is charged with lying to a police officer during a violent crime investigation.

The two turned themselves in to the police on Friday afternoon. Police interviewed them and determined that they were the primary suspects in the case.

The judge signed Bryant and McBride's arrest warrants on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 23.

The shooting took place on Thursday night, Dec. 21 in the area of Jefferson Street between Norton Avenue and Maplewood Avenue. According to Muskegon Heights Police, Nathan Adriel Ward, 42, was killed in the shooting.

Another man was injured during the incident, but he was not shot. He was treated for injuries at a local hospital and released.

