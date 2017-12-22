Two suspects turn themselves in for Muskegon Heights shooting

Muskegon Heights Police Department cruiser, file photo. (Photo: Jon Mills, WZZM 13)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Two people turned themselves in to the Muskegon Heights Police Department this afternoon for the deadly shooting on Thursday night, Dec. 21.

Police interviewed them and put the two individuals in custody. The police had been looking for two people of interest, and they confirmed that these two are the same individuals they were trying to track down.

One person was killed in the shooting that occurred in the area of Jefferson Street between Norton Avenue and Maplewood Avenue. Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says the man killed was Nathan Adriel Ward, 42, of Dalton Township.

Chief Thomas says there was also a second victim in the incident. The second man received a serious face injury, but he was not shot. He has since received medical care and been released.

Police said the shooting was not random, but the individuals involved met for a specific reason.

Police and prosecutors are in the process of getting arrest warrants for the two men who turned themselves in.

