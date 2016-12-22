Two teens face charges in fatal Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Two teens in Muskegon County face charges related to the shooting and death of a 19-year-old man during a random robbery.
Prosecutors say 19-year-old Ja'Mall Kitchens was shot and killed during a random robbery in April while walking on Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.
Police say the investigation lead to the arrest of 17-year-old Nicholas Kissling.
Kissling is charged with conspiracy to rob Kitchens while armed. He is being held in the Muskegon County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Another teen, 18-year-old Nicholas Vasquez faces the same charge, but has not been arraigned yet.
Neither teen is being charged with murder.
© 2016 WZZM
