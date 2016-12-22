Two teens face charges in fatal Muskegon shooting

Nicholas Kissling, 17, is being charged with conspiracy to rob while armed after a random robbery and fatal shooting of another man bacn in April. (Photo: Muskegon County jail)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Two teens in Muskegon County face charges related to the shooting and death of a 19-year-old man during a random robbery.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Ja'Mall Kitchens was shot and killed during a random robbery in April while walking on Laketon Avenue in Muskegon.

Police say the investigation lead to the arrest of 17-year-old Nicholas Kissling.

Kissling is charged with conspiracy to rob Kitchens while armed. He is being held in the Muskegon County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Another teen, 18-year-old Nicholas Vasquez faces the same charge, but has not been arraigned yet.

Neither teen is being charged with murder.

