UPS worker who stole packages takes plea deal

Arrington Lecompte

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A seasonal UPS worker accused of stealing expensive items out of packages before the holidays, is taking a plea deal that will give him probation, instead of jail time.

He was charged with felony embezzlement. It's a story first reported in December when one of the victims called 13 On Your Side. The day after our story aired, the seasonal worker was arrested on the job at the Muskegon distribution hub.

Arrington Lecompte is accused of taking cell phones, a diamond ring, sunglasses, and money from packages before the holidays.

The diamond ring belonged Rick and April Storms of Fremont. Rick had ordered it for his wife for Christmas. When they got the package, it was ripped open and nothing was inside. They reported it to police and the next day Lecompte was arrested at work.

Police say the thefts started back in November when Lecompte was hired as a seasonal worker. Lecompte did not have a criminal record prior to his employment at UPS.

The plea deal will require that he plead guilty to one count of misdemeanor embezzlement. In exchange, he will get a 30-day suspended jail sentence if he completes probation.

(© 2017 WZZM)