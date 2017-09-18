Utility to give Muskegon power plant, $1M to developer

B.C. Cobb power plant in Muskegon (Photo: Consumers Energy)

MUSKEGON, MICH. (AP) - The state of Michigan is allowing a utility company to give away a shuttered coal power plant at a cost of $1 million.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports the Michigan Public Service Commission last week approved Consumers Energy's request to divest the B.C. Cobb plant in Muskegon.

Consumers will pay North Carolina-based Forsite Development $1 million to take ownership of the property, which includes 115 acres of land and a 650-foot-tall smoke stack.

The plant is expected to be demolished within two years of the finalized transaction.

Forsite's redevelopment plans include converting the site into a deep-water marine terminal on Muskegon Lake for cross-Lake Michigan shipping.

B.C. Cobb was decommissioned in April 2016 after nearly 70 years because of tightening emissions standards from the Environmental Protection Agency.

