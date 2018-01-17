Owners begin tear down of longtime vacant building in Muskegon

Demo site on West Western Ave. in Muskegon.

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The work to remove an old, vacant industrial building near Muskegon's downtown started the week of Jan. 15, 2018.

The building at 921 West Western Ave. has been vacant and on the market for a number of years. Muskegon officials confirmed the building is being removed the owner, Bay Parkway Realty from New York.



The 900 block of West Western received a lot of attention in recent years because of blight, particularly because the owners of properties with blight -- live in other states.

The city has not been presented with any development plans from Bay Parkway Realty, at this time.

The site should be cleared by the end of the week.

