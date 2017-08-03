Veteran passes away less than one week after being granted his final wish

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A West Michigan veteran who was granted his dying wish last week, has passed away. Wayne Whisler served in Vietnam.

He was in hospice care, but wanted one last motorcycle ride. On Friday July 28, 207 hundreds of riders came to Hillcrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Muskegon.

They joined Wayne as he took one last road trip. Hillcrest says Wayne died on Thursday August 3. He was 66 years old.

