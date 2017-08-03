WZZM
Veteran passes away less than one week after being granted his final wish

West Michigan veteran passes away days after receiving dying wish

Roger Lenneman, WZZM 12:12 AM. EDT August 04, 2017

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A West Michigan veteran who was granted his dying wish last week, has passed away. Wayne Whisler served in Vietnam.

He was in hospice care, but wanted one last motorcycle ride. On Friday July 28, 207 hundreds of riders came to Hillcrest Nursing and Rehab Center in Muskegon.

They joined Wayne as he took one last road trip. Hillcrest says Wayne died on Thursday August 3. He was 66 years old.

