Vigil held for teen killed in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MICH. - Police in Muskegon Heights afre still investigating a deadly shooting from Monday night. 16-year-old MacArthur Watt was killed in the shooting on Baker Street near East Hackley Avenue. Tuesday night Watt's family and friends gathered to remember the teenager.

A family friend says Watt would have turned 17 on Friday and he said he wanted to go into the army. Police say they have not made any arrests in the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231-733-8900.

