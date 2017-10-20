WATCH: Jeffrey Willis murder trial continues

Jeffrey Willis in court for opening statements on Oct. 19, 2017. He is accused of murdered Rebekah Bletsch. (Photo: WZZM)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The trial of Jeffrey Willis for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch continues. Friday, Oct. 20 marks the second day of testimonies and the fourth day of the entire trial.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, jury selection was completed and opening statements were made. The jury is made up of eight men and six women.

2:25 p.m.

Shattuck says fourth gunshot wound was more difficult to find on Bletsch's scalp.

2:23 p.m.

Emotions run high as photos of bullet wounds shown. Woman wearing "Remembering Rebekah" shirt lets out a sob and is escorted out of the courtroom.

2:15 p.m.

Shattuck says there were four different gun shot wounds on Bletsch's head, bruises around her eyes and abrasions on her face and wrists.

2:14 p.m.

Shattuck conducted autopsy of Bletsch's body the day after her body was found.

2:08 p.m.

Defense asks if Shattuck in her 15 to 20 times testifying- she has ever been brought by a defense attorney. She replies she's done some civil cases, but not as a criminal defense witness.

2:02 p.m.

Witness, Dr. Brandy Schattuck, forensic pathologist in Muskegon Co. Medical Examiner office and professor, takes the stand.

1:54 p.m.

Defense asks to open evidence bag containing fragmented pieces of the bullets found by the medical examiner during the autopsy.

1:52 p.m.



"Certainly could indicate the shooter shot one shot where the shell [on the roadway] was located and then moved to the West," Harris says.

1:47 p.m.

Harris says he did not find any actual bullets at the scene- just shell casings. Found one shell casing in the roadway and two relatively close to each other in nearby grass.

1:40 p.m.

Harris describes evidence he discovered at the scene where Bletsch's body was found.

1:37 p.m.

Retired Muskegon County detective, Brian Harris, takes the stand.

