Wheelchair dancer participating in Local Dancing With the Stars

MUSKEGON, MICH. - Muskegon financial planner Paul Price says ballroom dancing was never one of his talents.

Not even before he lost the use of his legs after a fall 18 months ago. But even though he is now in wheelchair, Price is getting ready to participate in this year’s Muskegon Dancing with the Local Stars competition.

He says it’s a good way to step out of his comfort zone and maybe show others with a disability what they can do.

“Just show other people that are maybe down and out because of their debilitation that you can get out and do anything,” he explains. “Now all I have to do is learn how to dance and not embarrass myself too much,” he adds with a laugh.

“He can do a lot of upper body, he does a lot of spins,” says his dance partner and instructor Lisa Jirikovic. “He is learning fast and we are figuring it out together.”

Paul and Lisa and the other Dancing with the Local Stars participants will compete at the Holiday Inn Muskegon Harbor during 4 performances February 23 - 25. Money raised will support food pantries and other programs to feed the hungry.

