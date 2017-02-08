WHITEHALL, MICH. - Whitehall School District votes will be asked to decide if they want an aquatic center. The district's school board recently voted to put a recreational millage on the ballot in May.

If approved the millage would be in place for 20 years. It would pay for construction, operation and maintenance of a community aquatic center.

The center would be built at the White Lake Community Center. Supporters say an aquatic center has the potential to keep and attract new people to the school district.

"I think it will be a big draw for the community," said Paul Voss, Vice-Chair of the Steering Committee for the White Lake Community Center. "It will make it more desirable to live here."

Only voters in the Whitehall School District will decide on the millage request during the May second election.

