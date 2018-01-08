Willis' cousin Kevin Bluhm expected to exit jail Tuesday

Kevin Bluhm in court (Photo: File photo)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - Kevin Bluhm will likely be a free man following a sentencing hearing Tuesday afternoon in Muskegon County Circuit Court.

Bluhm pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact of murder in November. That charge was related to the Jessica Heeringa investigation.

Bluhm's sentencing guidelines call for zero to nine months. He's been in the Muskegon County jail for more than 470-days.

Bluhm told police he helped his cousin Jeffrey Willis remove the body of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa from the basement of a vacant Norton Shores home.

He told police Heeringa was already dead when he went to the home to help Willis. Heeringa's body has never been found.

Bluhm kept information about the Heeringa murder to himself from April 2013 until he was arrested in June 2015.

Willis later shot and killed Rebekah Bletsch as she jogged down Automobile Road in June 2014. A jury found Willis guilty of that crime. He's also charged with the failed attempt to kidnap a teen girl in April 2016.

Jessica Josephson, Bletsch's sister, said on Monday that Bluhm is just as guilty as Willis.

"It takes a very sick individual to hold on to that kind of information," Josephson said. "He contributed to my sisters death, and I can not forgive him for that."

Josephson and other family members hope the Muskegon judge adds five years of probation to Bluhm's sentence so police can keep track of him.

"I think everybody needs to be aware of what is now going to be walking our streets," Josephson said. "This man knew of a horrible crime and because he did not speak up my sister is no longer here."

Bletsch's relatives and friends plan to wear shirts with "your silence killed" to Bluhm's sentencing. Outside the courthouse they plan to hold signs saying "Muskegon Beware" and "he knows more."

Jeffrey Willis is expected to stand trial for Heeringa's kidnapping and murder in March.

