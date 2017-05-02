Woman hit by falling utility pole says it could have been worse

MUSKEGON, MICH. - "I was very lucky." That is what a 69 year old Muskegon woman says about surviving after a utility pole hit her in the head.

Sandra Butler was injured April 18 while walking with relatives from the Dollar General on Whitehall Road in Laketon Township. A tree limb snapped off, landed on wires and pulled the pole down on top of her.

Butler has a head injury, neck fracture and other injuries, but thinks it could have been much worse. “Yea, I hurt,” she admits. “My head, my neck, my back. I was mad at first, but I’m very lucky. It could have been much worse.”

Neighbors say internet provider Frontier Communications replaced their broken utility pole but the tree that lost the limb wasn’t removed and there are several other trees with untrimmed branches hanging over wires.

Butler is recovering in a Muskegon nursing home. She says she has not heard from anybody who may have some liability for the tree, wires and poles. Not so much as an apology. “I just couldn’t understand why it happened to me,” she says. “I just got to do what I got to do so I can go back home.”

