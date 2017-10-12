Woman killed in Egelston Township crash, two others injured

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MICH. - State Police and Egelston Township Fire Department responded to a fatal crash Thursday involving three cars.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hall Rd. and Hilton Park Rd. around 2:30 p.m.

According to a release, from the Michigan State Police, the crash involved a 2005 Chrysler 300 that was traveling south on Hilton Park Rd. to the stop sign at Hall Rd. The driver went into the intersection and was hit by a van.

The Chrysler 300 was hit on the passenger side by an eastbound truck. Police say, the 69-year- old female, North Muskegon passenger of the Chrysler 300 was transported to the hospital, but died due to injuries.

The 66-year-old male behind the wheel of the Chrysler 300 was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. The driver of the truck received minor injuries.

The case is still under investigation and the names of the victims have not yet been released.

