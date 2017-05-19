WZZM's 'New Heights: Restoring a City' wins Eclipse Award for best documentary

Meredith TerHaar and husband Eric after winning Eclipse Award for "Best Documentary" for "New Heights: Restoring A City," on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Back in September 2016, WZZM aired a special, taking viewers inside Muskegon Heights and their efforts to rebuild the city.

Last night, "New Heights: Restoring a City" was honored with a special award.

The special won "Best Documentary" at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday, May 18, in Grand Rapids.

We want to give a congratulations to all of our coworkers who worked on the project, as well as Meredith Terhaar's husband, filmmaker/producer, Eric Schrotenboer.

The Eclipse Award is given for story telling and production excellence in the production community.

To watch the documentary, click here.

