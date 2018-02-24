Dancing With The Local Stars 2018 cast. Photo courtesy: Women's Division Chamber of Commerce. (Photo: Spencer, Rhonda)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce is hosting its 10th annual “Dancing with the Local Stars” reunion event. 56 community stars have joined nine dance teams led by 12 professional dancers to put on six identical performances, the final one being Feb. 24, 2018 at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center Downtown Muskegon.

Proceeds will once again support local food pantries and food programs in lower Oceana, upper Ottawa and Muskegon counties; WDCC donated more than $755,000 over the past 9 years. One non-profit benefiting from all the dancing is Love Inc.

At last check, tickets are still available for Saturday's matinee show which begins at 1 p.m.. For details, please visit womensdivision.org.

