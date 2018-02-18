NAACP calls on community to attend Forest Hills board meeting

(Photo: Forest Hills Public Schools/Facebook)

FOREST HILLS, MICH. - The Greater Grand Rapids NAACP is asking the community to attend the Forest Hills board meeting on Monday, Feb. 19. This is in response to the recent incident where a Forest Hills Northern student was photographed wearing dark makeup on his face.

"We are asking concerned community members to attend to Forest Hills School Board Meeting to voice your concerns about the incident involving a student dressed up in blackface," the NAACP said on their call to action.

The pictures of the student gained traction on social media at the beginning of February, with critics saying he was wearing blackface. Historically, blackface is when a performer of a lighter-complexion wears dark makeup to offensively portray black people through perpetuating racial stereotypes.

Forest Hills superintendent, Daniel Behm, responded to the incident on Feb. 5: "Whether our actions are intentional or unintentional, it creates hurt...we cannot have that."

Cle Jackson of the NAACP said they want to be a support to Forest Hills in addressing the incident.

"The focus of [going to the meeting] is to galvanize the community and really challenge them to come out and to speak to this issue," said Jackson. "And not only this issue but other issues in the school district."

In 2016, students at Forest Hills Central, another district high school, sparked a racial controversy when they brought an older version of the U.S. flag, which is sometimes associated with white supremacist groups, to a football game against a Grand Rapids team with mostly black players. Superintendent Behm also stated at that time, the students had no racist intentions.

Tavian Moore of the NAACP Youth Council responded to the photos of the Northern student and said: "Moving forward we're demanding that the school develops a zero-tolerance policy with racism."

A few days after the photos surfaced on social media, students at Forest Hills Northern and Grand Rapids Christian organized a Blackout against Blackface.

The Forest Hills board meeting is on Monday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at Meadow Brook Elementary, 1450 Forest Hills Ave.

There is also a special board meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. which will include interviewing the eight candidates for an open board position. The position was vacated by Susan Lenhardt.

"One of the things that we will be asking for is that that seat be filled by a person of color," said Jackson. "Currently, the leadership at that level does not represent a portion of the student body there."

"We need representation -- students of color -- they have to have representation at that leadership level that understands what their needs are and what their concerns are," said Jackson.

The board is expected to select the new board member on Tuesday evening, following the interviews.

