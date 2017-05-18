New and improved: Kawasaki re-opens Grand Rapids headquarters

Kawasaki's Grand Rapids headquarters underwent nearly a year long renovation, and reopened with it's new and improved facility on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo: WZZM)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MICH. - After nearly a year long renovation, Kawasaki's Engine Division headquarters in Grand Rapids has finally re-opened.

The facility hosted a grand re-opening ceremony on Thursday -- many of the players involved in expect Kawasaki's growth to continue.

Kawasaki's home office is based in Japan, but it's engine division and manufacturing takes place in American facilities. The recent expansion allowed the Grand Rapids office to develop a new state of the art research and development center -- which was previously outsourced to the Maryville, Missouri headquarters.

The new use of their decades old building is now suitable for seamless future expansion, which Vice President of the Engines Division Nelson Wilner said he expects to happen in the coming years.

Kawasaki is well known for their motorcycles, but the company markets more than 40 general purpose engines. The manufacturing of those engines still occurs in Missouri.

