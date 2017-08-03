Newaygo boy attacked by 2 dogs remains in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Devin Bates, the Newaygo boy who was attacked by two dogs earlier this week, remains in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

We spoke to his mother on Thursday, she says Devin is recovering and no longer needs a breathing tube. The boy underwent surgery for five hours Tuesday night, and had another surgery on Wednesday night.

He was attacked by two dogs while riding his bike on East 96th Street in Newaygo on Tuesday. Police say the dogs are Saint Bernard and Lab mixes, they are being held at the animal shelter.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Devin to help his family pay for medical expenses.

