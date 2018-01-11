Newaygo Public Schools make video for snow day

(Photo: Beedle, Gordon)

NEWAYGO, MICH - School was canceled Thursday, Jan. 11 for Newaygo Public Schools and it couldn't come soon enough for some. Teacher and staff made a singing video about how all they wanted was a snow day.

The video has gone viral and has more than 1,400 views. The school shared the video on its Facebook account to announce the snow day had arrived.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV