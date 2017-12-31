Nine fire departments fought a fire at antique store in Bangor

(Photo: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

BANGOR, MICH. - Firefighters from nine different fire departments fought a fire in Bangor. The blaze destroyed May's Furniture and Antiques on 52nd Street and M-43 on Sunday night, Dec. 31. The first alarm about the fire was received at 6:10 p.m.

The temperature was -2, and water had to be shuttled to the scene by tankers.

The Bangor Community Fire Department received mutual aid from the South Haven, Columbia, Lawrence, Watervilet, Hartford, Covert, Paw Paw and Keeler fire departments fought the fire.

There were no injuries reported, and the fire is under investigation.

(Photo: South Haven Area Emergency Services)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV